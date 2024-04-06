International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $550,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 695,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,016,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

