International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Billion Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25,188.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611,312 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Arista Networks worth $1,445,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.