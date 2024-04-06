International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.76 Billion Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,757,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. increased its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

