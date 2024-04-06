International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $101.15 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $101,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $566.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.26 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.82. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

