International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $110.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19,062.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,992 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ecolab worth $110,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $227.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.65.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

