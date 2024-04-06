International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $137.08 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24,922.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Constellation Brands worth $137,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.01 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

