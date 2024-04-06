International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26,852.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 274,697 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $754,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

