International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15,046.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 345,467 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $502,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $123.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

