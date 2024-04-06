International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $162.30 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 479,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $418.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.63. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $269.50 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

