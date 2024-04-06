International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,233 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,790,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 151,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE AEM opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.