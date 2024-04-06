International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $66.13 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

