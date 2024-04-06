International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 132,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

