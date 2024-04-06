International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,039,293 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $136,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

