International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,154,297 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of McDonald’s worth $644,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.77 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.