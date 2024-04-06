International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 410,705 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Linde worth $169,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $464.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.93.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

