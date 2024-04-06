International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 758,666 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12,298.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,666 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,041,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.77 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

