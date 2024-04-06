International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,593,603 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,593,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average of $281.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

