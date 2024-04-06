International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $129,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $133.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

