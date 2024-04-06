International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9,381.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Progyny makes up 1.2% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Progyny worth $5,876,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after acquiring an additional 565,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 67.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,155.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,155.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

View Our Latest Report on PGNY

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.