International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,303,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Altria Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

