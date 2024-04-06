International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 569,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.76.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

