International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.4%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.28 and last traded at $191.72. Approximately 718,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,031,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.90.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

