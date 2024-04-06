International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.43

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 104533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

