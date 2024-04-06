Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

