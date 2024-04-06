Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.75 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

