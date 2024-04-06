Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 589,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IRM opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,052. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

