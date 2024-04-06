iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.4% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

