iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,412 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.