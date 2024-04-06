iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $70.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

