iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,910,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 18,630,641 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.73.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

