iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

TIP stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

