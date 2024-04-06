iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,820,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the previous session’s volume of 173,816 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $53.44.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

