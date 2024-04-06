iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $122.96

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.96 and last traded at $123.10, with a volume of 41660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.36.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

