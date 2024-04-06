Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

JKHY stock opened at $170.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after buying an additional 417,401 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,552,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

