Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Bank of America

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on J. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Shares of J opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

