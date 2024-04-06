Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JSPR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $444.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

