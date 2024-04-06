Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $141,085.88 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,774.05 or 0.99963889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00126872 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00350049 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,857.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

