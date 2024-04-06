Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $56,355.52 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,759.71.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

