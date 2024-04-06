Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $56,355.52 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,759.71.

On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.