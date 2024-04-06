John M. Evans Sells 18,102 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Evans sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $581,617.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,004,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.77. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.