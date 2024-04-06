Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 67,792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after buying an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

