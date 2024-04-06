Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

