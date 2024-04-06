JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $152.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.14.

NYSE:COF opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 482,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 129,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

