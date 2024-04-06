JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $152.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.14.

NYSE COF opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

