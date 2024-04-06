JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $42.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

