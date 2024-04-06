Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.55. 2,418,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,016,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 401,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.