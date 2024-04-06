KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Lowered to $21.00

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KALA BIO’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.34) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KALA BIO by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KALA BIO by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 552.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
