Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.08. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 72,912 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KNDI. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $179.09 million, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

