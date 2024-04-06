Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.63

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 607103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

About Karora Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.24 million, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

