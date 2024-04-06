Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Eversource Energy comprises about 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ES opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

