Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,685 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.77. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

